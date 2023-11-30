Stocks to Watch: Tata Tech, Gandhar Oil, Thomas Cook, JSW Infra, Zomato

New Delhi: These are the 10 stocks that could be in focus in Thursday's trade: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Technologies: The global engineering services company and a subsidiary of Tata Motors will make its stock exchange debut on Thursday. The issue price has been fixed at ₹500 per share. The ₹3,042.51 crore IPO was subscribed 69.43 times on the third and final day of bidding.

Gandhar Oil Refinery: Shares of the company will debut on stock exchanges on Thursday. The issue price was set at ₹169 apiece. The ₹500.69 crore IPO was subscribed 64.07 times on the third and final day of bidding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato: China's Ant Group sold a 3.4% stake in Zomato for ₹3,337 crore on Wednesday through a series of deals on the exchanges. Alipay Singapore Holdings, part of the Ant Group, sold 297 million shares at ₹112.70 per share.

ICICI Bank: The lender has received no-objection letters from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange for delisting shares of ICICI Securities.

Bank of Baroda: The lender will float 10-year bonds worth ₹5,000 crore on 30 November. The issue has a base size of ₹1,000 crore and retains over subscription of ₹4,000 crore. Bidding for these bonds will take place on 30 November, between 11am and 12pm on the electronic bidding platform of the National Stock Exchange of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thomas Cook (India): Promoter Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) has proposed an offer for sale to sell up to 32 lakh equity shares, representing 6.8% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. In the event of oversubscription, an additional 80 lakh shares, representing a 1.7% stake, will be available. The floor price of the offer has been set at ₹125 apiece.

JSW Infrastructure: Has issued a corporate guarantee of $126 million in favour of Axis Trustee Services. Its subsidiary, Masad Infra Services, has entered into a concession agreement with the Karnataka Maritime Board to develop a greenfield port.

Welspun Speciality Solutions: Has orders for worth ₹15.87 crore for supply of duplex drade seamless tubes. The order is expected to be executed by March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PCBL: Has formed a 51:49 joint venture with Kinaltek for a battery manufacturing facility. It will invest $16 million in the JV and infuse up to $28 million in stages.

Jupiter Wagons: Has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to ₹700 crore. The board has set the floor price at ₹331.34 per share.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.