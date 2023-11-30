Stocks to Watch: Tata Tech, Gandhar Oil, Thomas Cook, JSW Infra, Zomato

New Delhi: These are the 10 stocks that could be in focus in Thursday's trade:
Tata Technologies: The global engineering services company and a subsidiary of Tata Motors will make its stock exchange debut on Thursday. The issue price has been fixed at ₹500 per share. The ₹3,042.51 crore IPO was subscribed 69.43 times on the third and final day of bidding.
Gandhar Oil Refinery: Shares of the company will debut on stock exchanges on Thursday. The issue price was set at ₹169 apiece. The ₹500.69 crore IPO was subscribed 64.07 times on the third and final day of bidding.
Zomato: China's Ant Group sold a 3.4% stake in Zomato for ₹3,337 crore on Wednesday through a series of deals on the exchanges. Alipay Singapore Holdings, part of the Ant Group, sold 297 million shares at ₹112.70 per share.
ICICI Bank: The lender has received no-objection letters from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange for delisting shares of ICICI Securities.
Bank of Baroda: The lender will float 10-year bonds worth ₹5,000 crore on 30 November. The issue has a base size of ₹1,000 crore and retains over subscription of ₹4,000 crore. Bidding for these bonds will take place on 30 November, between 11am and 12pm on the electronic bidding platform of the National Stock Exchange of India.
Thomas Cook (India): Promoter Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) has proposed an offer for sale to sell up to 32 lakh equity shares, representing 6.8% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. In the event of oversubscription, an additional 80 lakh shares, representing a 1.7% stake, will be available. The floor price of the offer has been set at ₹125 apiece.
JSW Infrastructure: Has issued a corporate guarantee of $126 million in favour of Axis Trustee Services. Its subsidiary, Masad Infra Services, has entered into a concession agreement with the Karnataka Maritime Board to develop a greenfield port.
Welspun Speciality Solutions: Has orders for worth ₹15.87 crore for supply of duplex drade seamless tubes. The order is expected to be executed by March 2024.
PCBL: Has formed a 51:49 joint venture with Kinaltek for a battery manufacturing facility. It will invest $16 million in the JV and infuse up to $28 million in stages.
Jupiter Wagons: Has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to ₹700 crore. The board has set the floor price at ₹331.34 per share.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.