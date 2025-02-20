Stocks to Watch: Tata Tech, IREDA, Bharat Forge, Waaree Energies, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Technologies, IREDA: Two more stocks, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Tata Technologies, are set to be included in India’s fast-growing futures and options (F&O) segment from the March series, as per a National Stock Exchange (NSE) circular issued on Wednesday. This follows the recent inclusion of NBCC, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries, and Torrent Power, which were added to the F&O segment on January 30.

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge’s defense subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AM General, USA, for the supply of advanced artillery cannons manufactured in India. This agreement marks the first-ever instance of an Indian defense firm exporting artillery cannons to the United States, highlighting the strengthening defense cooperation between the two nations.

Waaree Energies: Waaree Energies has won an order to supply 362.5 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules from a leading Indian renewable power project developer. This significant deal will contribute to India’s growing renewable energy capacity and marks another milestone for Waaree in the domestic solar sector.

Orchid Pharma: Orchid Pharma announced the successful completion of a surprise inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Alathur, Tamil Nadu. The inspection, which took place between February 10 and February 18, 2025, resulted in seven minor observations. However, none of these observations were related to data integrity, indicating compliance with global regulatory standards.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power has announced the incorporation of a new entity, ‘Torrent Urja 30’, under its subsidiary Torrent Green Energy. The newly established company will focus on the development and expansion of renewable energy projects, strengthening Torrent Power’s clean energy portfolio.

Sundaram Clayton: Sundaram Clayton, a leading automotive components manufacturer, has revealed plans to divest its aluminium die-casting businesses at its Hosur facility. The company confirmed that both its high-pressure and low-pressure aluminium die-casting operations at Hosur will be sold to third-party buyers. However, details regarding the transaction structure, identity of the buyer, and financial terms are yet to be disclosed.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods has provided a clarification regarding a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Central 4. The Income Tax Department had sought ₹186 crore in tax liabilities related to the pre-Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) periods, a demand that was previously dismissed by the Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court’s ruling and dismissed the SLP on January 15, 2025, in favor of Patanjali Foods, providing a significant legal win for the FMCG major.

