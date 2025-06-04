Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Tata Technlogies, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Ola Electric among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Jun 2025, 07:24 AM IST
Tata Technologies

According to a media report, U.S.-based private equity firm TPG is expected to offload a 2.1% stake in Tata Technologies through a block deal. The transaction is estimated to be worth around 634 crore, with the floor price likely set at 744.5 per share.

Zinka Logistics

On Tuesday, a block deal took place involving Bengaluru-based logistics technology firm Zinka Logistics Solutions, widely recognized as BlackBuck. A consortium of prominent institutional investors acquired stakes in the company, while existing backer Peak XV Partners reduced its shareholding.

HDFC Bank

The capital markets regulator, Sebi, has recently given the green light to six companies to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), among them HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.

Wipro

Wipro has signed a multiyear agreement with Entrust to accelerate growth by delivering scalable, AI-driven technology services.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank said on Tuesday that its board has given the green light to raise up to 7,500 crore via equity capital and 8,500 crore through debt instruments in the financial year 2026.

Ola Electric

Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation have fully divested their stakes in Ola Electric Mobility via block deals. As per NSE bulk deal data, Hyundai sold 10.8 crore shares at 50.70 each, amounting to 552 crore, while Kia sold 2.7 crore shares at 50.55 per share, totaling 138 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion

Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is likely to sell its entire 6% stake in ABFRL via a block deal estimated to be worth around 600 crore, according to media reports.

Sun Pharmaceutical

The company announced that its experimental drug, SCD-044, failed to achieve the primary treatment objectives in two mid-stage clinical trials targeting psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (commonly known as eczema).

Zydus Lifescience

The pharmaceutical company announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Zynext Ventures USA LLC, has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Agenus Inc., USA, to purchase 2,133,333 common shares for a total of $16 million.

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor revealed major upgrades to its premium SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar, on Tuesday, including the addition of a panoramic sunroof and a DTC (Dual Tone Color) option.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
