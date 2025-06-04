Stocks to watch: Tata Technlogies, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Ola Electric among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Technologies According to a media report, U.S.-based private equity firm TPG is expected to offload a 2.1% stake in Tata Technologies through a block deal. The transaction is estimated to be worth around ₹634 crore, with the floor price likely set at ₹744.5 per share.

Advertisement

Zinka Logistics On Tuesday, a block deal took place involving Bengaluru-based logistics technology firm Zinka Logistics Solutions, widely recognized as BlackBuck. A consortium of prominent institutional investors acquired stakes in the company, while existing backer Peak XV Partners reduced its shareholding.

HDFC Bank The capital markets regulator, Sebi, has recently given the green light to six companies to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), among them HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.

Wipro Wipro has signed a multiyear agreement with Entrust to accelerate growth by delivering scalable, AI-driven technology services.

Yes Bank Yes Bank said on Tuesday that its board has given the green light to raise up to ₹7,500 crore via equity capital and ₹8,500 crore through debt instruments in the financial year 2026.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation have fully divested their stakes in Ola Electric Mobility via block deals. As per NSE bulk deal data, Hyundai sold 10.8 crore shares at ₹50.70 each, amounting to ₹552 crore, while Kia sold 2.7 crore shares at ₹50.55 per share, totaling ₹138 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is likely to sell its entire 6% stake in ABFRL via a block deal estimated to be worth around ₹600 crore, according to media reports.

Sun Pharmaceutical The company announced that its experimental drug, SCD-044, failed to achieve the primary treatment objectives in two mid-stage clinical trials targeting psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (commonly known as eczema).

Advertisement

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Zydus Lifescience The pharmaceutical company announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Zynext Ventures USA LLC, has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Agenus Inc., USA, to purchase 2,133,333 common shares for a total of $16 million.

Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor revealed major upgrades to its premium SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar, on Tuesday, including the addition of a panoramic sunroof and a DTC (Dual Tone Color) option.