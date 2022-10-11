Stocks to Watch: TCS, Adani Energy, Infosys, India Cements, Bajaj Auto

NMDC: State-owned mining giant NMDC has left the prices of lump ore and fines unchanged for the third time in a row. In a regulatory filing on Monday, NMDC said it has fixed the prices of lump ore at ₹4,100 per tonne and that of fines at ₹2,910 a tonne with effect from October 8, 2022. Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel. Any movement in the prices of the mineral has a direct impact on the rates of steel, which has been a matter of concern for user industries for the past few months.