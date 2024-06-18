Stocks to Watch: TCS, Adani Enterprises, Indus Tower, Airtel, LIC, Zydus Life
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, June 18:
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS announced that it has received an adverse judgment from the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. The court ruled that TCS is liable for a total of $194.2 million, which includes $56,151,583 in compensatory damages, $112,303,166 in exemplary damages, and $25,773,576.60 in prejudgment interest. TCS plans to defend its position through a review petition or an appeal to the appropriate court.
