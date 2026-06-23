Stocks to watch: TCS, BEL, Vodafone Idea among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmarks closed in positive territory on Monday, 22 June, supported by improving sentiment after reports indicated progress in US-Iran peace negotiations and easing crude oil prices, which enhanced investors’ appetite for risk.

The Sensex advanced 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to end the session at 77,094.07, while the Nifty 50 climbed 89.80 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 24,102.90.

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However, the market is likely to open flat as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a cautious opening on Tuesday, 23 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,149 mark, up over 26 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

"Indian markets are expected to trade with a cautiously positive bias as diplomatic progress in the U.S.–Iran negotiations continues to support investor sentiment. Comments from the U.S. Vice President that there is a "good foundation" for finalising the proposed agreement have reinforced optimism that talks remain on a constructive path, bolstering hopes of a lasting resolution in the Middle East," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch Tata Consultancy Services India’s largest IT services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced that its board of directors will convene on July 9 to review and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

Vodafone Idea The company stated that its Capital Raising Committee has approved the preferential allotment of 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., an entity of the Aditya Birla Group and part of the promoter group.

IIFL Finance IIFL Finance announced that its board is scheduled to meet on June 27 to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through an equity share issuance.

Bharat Electronics The state-owned defence electronics firm announced that it has secured fresh orders worth ₹1,081 crore since its previous disclosure on May 25, 2026. These contracts cover a range of products and services, including communication systems, radars, CBRN protection equipment, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spare parts, and maintenance services.

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JSW Infrastructure The Sajjan Jindal-led infrastructure company announced on Monday (June 22) that its Finance Committee has approved the launch of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), effective June 22, 2026.

Hindustan Zinc The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advantek Associates LLP and Aero Eagle Automobiles to evaluate the integration of green hydrogen and other clean energy alternatives across its operations.

GHV Infra Projects The infrastructure company announced that it has secured a work order worth around ₹213 crore, including GST, from GHV (India) Private Ltd. The contract encompasses composite works across civil, electrical, mechanical, and signalling & telecommunications segments.

Info Edge The company stated that its artificial intelligence startup portfolio has expanded to ₹1,268 crore from investments totaling ₹614 crore across 28 companies, generating a 2.1x return multiple and an estimated gross internal rate of return (IRR) of 31%.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.