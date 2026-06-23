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Stocks to watch: TCS, BEL, Vodafone Idea among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: On Monday, Sensex advanced 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to end the session at 77,094.07, while the Nifty 50 climbed 89.80 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 24,102.90.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated23 Jun 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Stock market today: Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,149 mark, up over 26 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.
Stock market today: Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,149 mark, up over 26 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Stock market today: Indian benchmarks closed in positive territory on Monday, 22 June, supported by improving sentiment after reports indicated progress in US-Iran peace negotiations and easing crude oil prices, which enhanced investors’ appetite for risk.

The Sensex advanced 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to end the session at 77,094.07, while the Nifty 50 climbed 89.80 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 24,102.90.

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However, the market is likely to open flat as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a cautious opening on Tuesday, 23 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,149 mark, up over 26 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints muted start; 8 stocks to buy or sell today

"Indian markets are expected to trade with a cautiously positive bias as diplomatic progress in the U.S.–Iran negotiations continues to support investor sentiment. Comments from the U.S. Vice President that there is a "good foundation" for finalising the proposed agreement have reinforced optimism that talks remain on a constructive path, bolstering hopes of a lasting resolution in the Middle East," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch

Tata Consultancy Services

India’s largest IT services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced that its board of directors will convene on July 9 to review and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

Vodafone Idea

The company stated that its Capital Raising Committee has approved the preferential allotment of 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., an entity of the Aditya Birla Group and part of the promoter group.

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance announced that its board is scheduled to meet on June 27 to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through an equity share issuance.

Bharat Electronics

The state-owned defence electronics firm announced that it has secured fresh orders worth 1,081 crore since its previous disclosure on May 25, 2026. These contracts cover a range of products and services, including communication systems, radars, CBRN protection equipment, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spare parts, and maintenance services.

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JSW Infrastructure

The Sajjan Jindal-led infrastructure company announced on Monday (June 22) that its Finance Committee has approved the launch of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), effective June 22, 2026.

Hindustan Zinc

The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advantek Associates LLP and Aero Eagle Automobiles to evaluate the integration of green hydrogen and other clean energy alternatives across its operations.

GHV Infra Projects

The infrastructure company announced that it has secured a work order worth around 213 crore, including GST, from GHV (India) Private Ltd. The contract encompasses composite works across civil, electrical, mechanical, and signalling & telecommunications segments.

Also Read | Asian markets today: Nikkei, Kospi trade lower amid rebound in crude oil prices

Info Edge

The company stated that its artificial intelligence startup portfolio has expanded to 1,268 crore from investments totaling 614 crore across 28 companies, generating a 2.1x return multiple and an estimated gross internal rate of return (IRR) of 31%.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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