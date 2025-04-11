Stocks to watch: TCS, Bharti Hexacom, Infosys, BHEL among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Consultancy Services Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT services provider, released its Q4 FY25 earnings on Thursday, April 10. The company reported a 1.6% drop in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹12,224 crore. Despite the dip in profit, TCS saw its revenue rise on a year-on-year basis, reaching ₹64,479 crore compared to ₹61,237 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Aurobindo Pharma CuraTeQ Biologics, a subsidiary of the company, has successfully concluded the Phase 1 study assessing the pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of its denosumab biosimilar, BP16. Denosumab functions by selectively inhibiting the RANK ligand (RANKL), a key protein involved in the regulation of osteoclasts—cells responsible for bone resorption.

Infosys The digital services and consulting firm has expanded its strategic partnership with AIB, a financial services group primarily active in the Republic of Ireland and the UK. This extended collaboration focuses on providing application development and maintenance services, implementing agile methodologies, and leveraging AI-driven tools.

Bharti Hexacom Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), a major stakeholder in Bharti Hexacom, has asked the company to begin a new process for selling its infrastructure business to Indus Towers. In response, and to maintain strong corporate governance and transparency, Bharti Hexacom has decided to pause the existing proposal and initiate a fresh evaluation in coordination with TCIL.

Bank of India The public sector bank has lowered its Repo-Based Lending Rate (RBLR) by 25 basis points, bringing it down from 9.1% to 8.85%, effective April 9. This move follows the Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%.

Tata Steel Tata Steel Nederland has unveiled a significant transformation plan and has submitted a Request for Advice to the Central Works Council to begin consultations on key elements of the initiative. As part of the reorganisation, around 1,600 positions in management and support functions are expected to be cut. Additionally, changes will be made to the company’s local management board. A thorough consultation process will take place in the coming weeks.

Sanofi India Rodolfo Hrosz has chosen to step down from his position as Managing Director of the company, effective April 30. He will be moving into a new role within the Sanofi group. Starting May 1, the Board has appointed him as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the company.

GAIL The company has successfully laid more than 97.6% of the Jagdishpur–Haldia–Bokaro–Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), commonly referred to as the 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga'. Out of this, approximately 96.6% is already in commercial operation. The pipeline is currently supplying 12.26 million standard cubic meters of natural gas per day to regions in eastern and northeastern India.

Eternal (Zomato) Zomato Netherlands BV, a step-down subsidiary of Eternal based in the Netherlands, has begun its liquidation process as of April 9. As it is not a significant subsidiary, its dissolution will have no impact on the company’s revenue or overall turnover.

NBCC The company has completed the sale of 1,185 residential units in Aspire Dream Valley, Phase III, located in Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh, through an e-auction, generating total sales worth ₹1,504.69 crore. NBCC will receive a marketing fee equivalent to 1% of the total sale value.

BHEL BHEL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian firm Nuovo Pignone International S.r.l. to collaborate on compressor revamp projects in India’s fertilizer industry. The partnership includes an equal 50-50 financial share in business opportunities.