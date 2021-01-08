Stocks to Watch: TCS, Biocon, Tata Power, Union Bank, DHFL, HCL Tech

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

TCS: The IT firm will announce its earnings for the quarter ended 31 December today. Tata Consultancy Services is expected to sustain the revenue momentum in Q3FY21 following an uptick in business activities.

Biocon Limited: Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has approved a primary equity investment by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest ₹555 Crore for a 1.80% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of $4.17 billion, Biocon said in a statement.

Tata Power: The company has received an order from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) to develop a 110-megawatt (MW) solar power project in the state. The energy produced will be supplied to KSEBL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, Tata Power said.

Union Bank: State-owned Union Bank of India has raised ₹1,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis. The bank has issued Basel III-compliant Perpetual Debt Instruments in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in Additional Tier 1 Capital to the tune of ₹1,000 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

DHFL: US-based Oaktree Capital has said its revised bid for the debt-ridden DHFL is unconditional and comes with a commitment of fresh capital infusion of ₹1,000 crore for the revival of the company.

SBI, IOC: State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have launched a co-branded contactless RuPay debit card. A customer, anywhere in the country, can get the card by visiting the SBI's home branch, the bank said in a release. It is a contactless card and transactions up to ₹5,000 can be paid for with just a tap.

Strides Pharma: Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined the Strides Group as an advisor and also will be a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma.

HCL Tech: IT services major HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has partnered with Claim Genius, an artificial intelligence (AI) automation solutions provider for the auto insurance market, to jointly develop and market new AI claims management solutions.

NTPC: Power giant NTPC has served notices to six states and two Union Territories for non-payment of dues, according to a PTI report. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana, while the Union Territories (UTs) are Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. NTPC has also made it clear that it will be forced to shut-off or restrict power supply if they fail to clear their dues, the source said.

NALCO: State-run National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) will invest around ₹30,000 crore for its ambitious expansion and diversification projects in the next six to seven years, which will help achieve the Centre's goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Union minister Pralhad Joshi said.

