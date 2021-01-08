Stocks to Watch: TCS, Biocon, Tata Power, Union Bank, DHFL, HCL Tech

NTPC: Power giant NTPC has served notices to six states and two Union Territories for non-payment of dues, according to a PTI report. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana, while the Union Territories (UTs) are Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. NTPC has also made it clear that it will be forced to shut-off or restrict power supply if they fail to clear their dues, the source said.