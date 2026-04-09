Stocks to watch: TCS, Bosch, NTPC, NHPC among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a weaker note on Thursday, mirroring mixed global market signals as optimism surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire waned and investors grew wary of potential escalation in the conflict.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a subdued start for domestic equities, with the index hovering around the 23,973 mark—nearly 84 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to mildly negative note, as strong global cues are being tempered by fresh uncertainty around the durability of the recent geopolitical de-escalation. While US markets rallied sharply, with the Dow surging over 1,300 points on easing oil prices and ceasefire optimism, Asian markets are showing mixed trends, reflecting a more cautious undertone,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Wednesday, however, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally following the announcement of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, with the Nifty 50 ending close to the 24,000 level. The Sensex surged 2,946.32 points, or 3.95%, to settle at 77,562.90, while the Nifty 50 advanced 873.70 points, or 3.78%, to close at 23,997.35.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, April 9, 2026 —

Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Bosch The technology and services provider has approved acquiring a 100% stake in Bosch Chassis Systems India from its group entities for ₹9,068.68 crore.

NHPC The state-run company said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has cleared an investment of ₹26,070 crore for the Kamala Hydroelectric Project.

NTPC The company announced that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Electricite de France (EDF) to evaluate potential collaboration on new nuclear power projects in India, subject to necessary government approvals.

KEC International The company secured orders totaling ₹2,518 crore, including its biggest civil segment commercial real estate project and a joint venture contract under the Kavach train safety programme.

ITC Hotels In a block deal, GQG Partners Equity Fund reduced its stake in ITC Hotels by offloading 1.3 crore shares, representing a 0.62% equity stake, for ₹197 crore at an average price of ₹152.67 per share, according to media reports.

Lupin The pharmaceutical company has secured approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, offered in strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1,000 mg.

RedTape The footwear company announced that it has acquired the rights to the international sports footwear brand SPRANDI across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

Info Edge The company posted a stable Q4 performance, with standalone billings increasing 7.45% year-on-year to ₹1,057.1 crore.

RITES The company announced that it has received a ₹119 crore Letter of Acceptance from National Aluminium Company Limited for providing project management consultancy (PMC) services.