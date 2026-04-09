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Stocks to watch: TCS, Bosch, NTPC, NHPC among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to start Thursday’s session on a negative note. Here's a list of ten stocks that will remain in focus today amid uncertainty over the US-Iran war ceasefire deal.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Apr 2026, 08:11 AM IST
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Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a weaker note on Thursday.
Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a weaker note on Thursday.(REUTERS)
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Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a weaker note on Thursday, mirroring mixed global market signals as optimism surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire waned and investors grew wary of potential escalation in the conflict.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a subdued start for domestic equities, with the index hovering around the 23,973 mark—nearly 84 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to mildly negative note, as strong global cues are being tempered by fresh uncertainty around the durability of the recent geopolitical de-escalation. While US markets rallied sharply, with the Dow surging over 1,300 points on easing oil prices and ceasefire optimism, Asian markets are showing mixed trends, reflecting a more cautious undertone,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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Also Read | Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals weak start for Nifty 50, Sensex

On Wednesday, however, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally following the announcement of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, with the Nifty 50 ending close to the 24,000 level. The Sensex surged 2,946.32 points, or 3.95%, to settle at 77,562.90, while the Nifty 50 advanced 873.70 points, or 3.78%, to close at 23,997.35.

Stocks to Watch

Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, April 9, 2026 —

Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Bosch

The technology and services provider has approved acquiring a 100% stake in Bosch Chassis Systems India from its group entities for 9,068.68 crore.

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NHPC

The state-run company said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has cleared an investment of 26,070 crore for the Kamala Hydroelectric Project.

NTPC

The company announced that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Electricite de France (EDF) to evaluate potential collaboration on new nuclear power projects in India, subject to necessary government approvals.

KEC International

The company secured orders totaling 2,518 crore, including its biggest civil segment commercial real estate project and a joint venture contract under the Kavach train safety programme.

ITC Hotels

In a block deal, GQG Partners Equity Fund reduced its stake in ITC Hotels by offloading 1.3 crore shares, representing a 0.62% equity stake, for 197 crore at an average price of 152.67 per share, according to media reports.

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Lupin

The pharmaceutical company has secured approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, offered in strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1,000 mg.

RedTape

The footwear company announced that it has acquired the rights to the international sports footwear brand SPRANDI across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Comex gold, silver prices fall up to 3% amid uncertainty over US-Iran ceasefire

Info Edge

The company posted a stable Q4 performance, with standalone billings increasing 7.45% year-on-year to 1,057.1 crore.

RITES

The company announced that it has received a 119 crore Letter of Acceptance from National Aluminium Company Limited for providing project management consultancy (PMC) services.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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