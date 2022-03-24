Stocks to Watch: TCS, Future Retail, Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ruchi Soya

Tata Consultancy Services: The ₹18,000-crore share buyback of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was subscribed more than 7.5 times on Wednesday - the last day for tendering of shares. Investors offered 30.12 crore shares during the buyback, which began 9, against the company's offer of four crore shares. Analysts said the strong participation was because the buyback offer price of ₹4,500 was 21% above the current stock price.