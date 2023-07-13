Stocks to Watch: TCS, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, SpiceJet, Hindalco

Patanjali Foods: Food and ayurvedic products firm Patanjali Foods Ltd on Wednesday said its primary promoter Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is planning to divest at least 7% of the stake for ₹2,533.9 crore via an OFS on exchanges. The OFS is aimed to help Patanjali Foods adhere to the minimum public shareholding guidelines of Sebi. An exchange filing says the OFS will involve the sale of 25.3 million shares at ₹1,000 apiece by Patanjali Ayurved. The subscription for the OFS will begin on Thursday and end on Friday. Retail investors can place their bids on 14 July.

