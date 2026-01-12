Stocks to watch: TCS, HCL Tech, NTPC, M&M, IREDA among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to begin Monday, January 12, on a flat-to-positive note, supported by gains across Asian markets and developments related to the ongoing US–Iran conflict.

However, early cues from Gift Nifty suggested a largely flat start, with the index trading at 25,809.50, down about 7.5 points, or 0.1%, from its previous close.

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower for the fifth straight session, weighed down by renewed worries over US tariffs, cautious sentiment ahead of the Q3 earnings season, and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The Sensex slipped 605 points, or 0.72%, to settle at 83,576.24, while the Nifty 50 fell 194 points, or 0.75%, to close at 25,683.30. Broader markets remained under pressure as well, with the BSE Midcap index easing 0.90% and the Smallcap index declining 1.74%.

“ Indian equity markets begin the week on a cautious footing as risk appetite remains restrained amid lingering global uncertainty, continued FII outflows, and geopolitical overhangs. Recent profit booking across sectors has added to near-term pressure, keeping sentiment defensive. Volatility is expected to remain elevated, particularly during early trade, with any pullback rallies likely to be short-lived. The broader market trajectory over the coming sessions will be guided by global developments and upcoming inflation data, which could influence near-term positioning,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth will remain in focus as companies will be announcing their Q3 results today. Q3 earnings will attract investors attention on D-Street.

NTPC NTPC has entered into a shareholder agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) to acquire STPL in a deal worth ₹3,800 crore, reinforcing its footprint in the thermal power segment.

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra’s December business update indicated a 27% year-on-year jump in total sales volumes to 85,501 units, alongside a 25.4% increase in production.

DMart Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, announced its Q3 FY26 results, reporting an 18.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹855.92 crore, compared with ₹723.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This is likely to attract investors to buy or sell the stock.

Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, outlined five concrete commitments at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Sunday, highlighting the group’s vision for advancing India’s clean energy agenda and broader development goals.

IREDA State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Friday, January 9, posted a 37.5% year-on-year jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), with earnings climbing to ₹584.9 crore from ₹425.4 crore a year earlier.

Spandana Sphoorty Spandana Sphoorty Financial said on January 10 that its board is considering a proposal to merge its subsidiary, Criss Financial Ltd, with the parent company.

Lemon Tree Hotels Coastal Cedar Investment BV, a Warburg Pincus affiliate, is set to purchase the entire 41.09% equity stake in Lemon Tree Hotels’ subsidiary Fleur Hotels, currently held by APG Strategic Real Estate Pool NV.

Akzo Nobel Akzo Nobel India Limited on Friday announced several changes to its board and senior management, following a board of directors meeting held on the same day.

Vedanta The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has approved the Scheme of Arrangement involving Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

