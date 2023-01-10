Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC, ONGC, JSW Steel, Paytm, Tata Motors

IDBI Bank: The Central Government has received interest from both domestic and foreign investors to acquire a majority stake in IDBI Bank in the first such transaction in the banking sector. The government aims to complete the disinvestment process in IDBI Bank within the first half of the next financial year, said DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey. “We hope to conclude IDBI Bank sale by the first half of the next financial year," Pandey said. On Saturday, the government said it has received multiple preliminary bids for the strategic sale of about 61% stake in IDBI Bank.