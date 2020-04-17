Stocks to Watch: TCS, IndiGo, Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Motherson Sumi

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news in Friday’s trade:

Tata Consultancy Services: India's biggest IT services company reported a net profit of ₹8,049 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In comparison, TCS had reported net profit of ₹8118 crore in the December quarter. Revenues rose to ₹39,946 crore, up 3% year on year in constant currency terms. It reported operating margin of 25.1% during the quarter.

Reliance Industries: RIL has raised ₹8,500 crore through bonds after Reserve Bank of India decided to provide additional liquidity to banks to fund companies impacted by covid-19.

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Airlines will now have to refund full flight ticket costs, without charging cancellation charges, to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period between 25 March and 14 April for travel between 15 April and 3 May, before the government extended the curfew.

Auto companies: The automobile industry may not be able resume production activities immediately as ongoing supply chain disruptions due to covid-19 outbreak is unlikely to subside fully once lockdown is lifted on May 3. As a result, several top automakers have continued to keep plants shut even though several other sectors are busy preparing to start operation as lockdown conditions ease in the coming weeks.

Motherson Sumi Systems: The board of directors of the company have approved the issuance of listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an aggregate amount up to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra Renewables Private Limited (MRPL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the M&M, has completed the sale of 1,20,80,000 equity shares of ₹10 each held by MRPL in Divine Solren Private Limited (DSPL), aggregating to 100% of the paid-up equity share capital of DSPL to CLP India Private Limited, for a consideration of Rs. 124.47 crores.

Tata Steel: India’s largest steel maker is seeking a 45-day delay in payments to vendors, citing the covid-19 lockdown and assuring them that they will be paid once the crisis is over, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Asian Paints: The company has sought to defer payments in a bid to conserve cash amid covid-19 crisis. It has sought support from business partners “to increase payment terms by 30 days over and above the currently prevailing payment terms," says a report published in The Economic Times.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company's grinding units at Kalol and Surat have become partially operational.

Dr Lal PathLabs: CRISIL has assigned the AA-/Stable and A1+ credit rating for the debt instruments/facilities of the company.