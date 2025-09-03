Stocks to watch: TCS, Indus Towers, Waaree Energies, Yes Bank among shares in focus today

The IT giant has strengthened its collaboration with Scandinavian non-life insurer Tryg through a seven-year agreement valued at €550 million.
The company has received clearance from the Coal Ministry to commence operations at the Dhirauli mine located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.
Indus Towers, a passive infrastructure provider, announced plans to broaden its footprint in African markets, with Airtel's Africa operations serving as its primary customer.
Waaree Energies' board has given the nod to acquire a 64% equity stake in Kotson for ₹192 crore.
Advanta Mauritius has approved the acquisition of the post-harvest business operated by Decco Holdings UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of UPL Corp.
The CCI has approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's proposal to increase its stake in Yes Bank.
The company has secured the position of lowest bidder for an Airports Authority of India (AAI) project valued at ₹297 crore, aimed at extending and strengthening the runway at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, with the project expected to be completed in 18 months.
The company has appointed Prasanna Kumar as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 2, 2025, and has reappointed Raghavendra Rao as its Chairman and Managing Director.
The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, approving the allocation of H200 SXM and H100 SXM GPUs for a duration of 360 days, amounting to 1,29,94,560 GPU hours, to GNANI AI for developing India’s foundational AI model.
The Board is scheduled to meet on September 5 to discuss issuing company securities on a preferential basis to raise additional capital of up to ₹500 crore.
