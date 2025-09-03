Stocks to watch: TCS, Indus Towers, Waaree Energies, Yes Bank among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Sep 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Stocks to watch: TCS, Indus Towers, Waaree Energies, Yes Bank among shares in focus today
Stocks to watch: TCS, Indus Towers, Waaree Energies, Yes Bank among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Tata Consultancy Services

The IT giant has strengthened its collaboration with Scandinavian non-life insurer Tryg through a seven-year agreement valued at €550 million.

Adani Power

The company has received clearance from the Coal Ministry to commence operations at the Dhirauli mine located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight - September 3

Indus Towers

Indus Towers, a passive infrastructure provider, announced plans to broaden its footprint in African markets, with Airtel's Africa operations serving as its primary customer.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies' board has given the nod to acquire a 64% equity stake in Kotson for 192 crore.

UPL

Advanta Mauritius has approved the acquisition of the post-harvest business operated by Decco Holdings UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of UPL Corp.

Yes Bank

The CCI has approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's proposal to increase its stake in Yes Bank.

PNC Infratech

The company has secured the position of lowest bidder for an Airports Authority of India (AAI) project valued at 297 crore, aimed at extending and strengthening the runway at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, with the project expected to be completed in 18 months.

DCX Systems

The company has appointed Prasanna Kumar as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 2, 2025, and has reappointed Raghavendra Rao as its Chairman and Managing Director.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

E2E Networks

The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, approving the allocation of H200 SXM and H100 SXM GPUs for a duration of 360 days, amounting to 1,29,94,560 GPU hours, to GNANI AI for developing India’s foundational AI model.

Suntech Realty

The Board is scheduled to meet on September 5 to discuss issuing company securities on a preferential basis to raise additional capital of up to 500 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: TCS, Indus Towers, Waaree Energies, Yes Bank among shares in focus today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.