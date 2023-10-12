Stocks to Watch: TCS, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Steel, Plaza Wires, Grasim
Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC AMC, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Sterling and Wilson Renewable, Tata Metaliks, and Kesoram Industries are reporting their quarterly earnings results on Thursday and will be among the stocks in focus.
Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message