Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, HAL, BEL, ONGC among shares in focus today amid US-Iran escalation.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro - IT stocks Indian IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys, and others are likely to be in the spotlight on Monday after global software and consulting giant Accenture announced its earnings on Friday. The company has revised its full-year revenue growth forecast to a range of 6% to 7%, slightly narrowing it from the previous estimate of 5% to 7%.

JSW Energy The appellate tribunal NCLAT has overturned an NCLT order that had rejected the lenders' request to initiate a new bidding process for the debt-ridden Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure.

Hindustan Aeronautics Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured the SSVL technology from ISRO by submitting the highest bid of ₹511 crore.

Waaree Renewable Technologies The value of the company's existing solar EPC order has been increased by ₹246.92 crore, raising the total project worth to ₹1,480.40 crore

Bharat Electronics Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received new orders totaling ₹585 crore since its last update on June 5.

Granules India The pharmaceutical major announced on Friday that its API Unit-I facility in Bonthapally, Telangana, underwent a US FDA inspection, which ended with the issuance of a single Form 483 observation.

ONGC The ONGC board has given its approval for providing a corporate guarantee of up to $412 million to support OVL's overseas IFSC operations.

Bank of India The board of directors of the public sector lender is set to evaluate a proposal to raise capital by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds during a meeting on June 26, 2025. Earlier in FY24-25, Bank of India had raised ₹2,690 crore via a 10-year infrastructure bond offering with a 7.50% coupon rate, which saw nearly six times oversubscription.

Biocon Biocon secured ₹4,500 crore (approximately $523 million) by launching a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on June 16.

Small Finance Bank On Friday, the RBI relaxed lending rules for small finance banks by lowering their mandatory priority sector lending target—which includes sectors like agriculture and small businesses—by 15 percentage points.