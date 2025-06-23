Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, HAL, BEL, ONGC among shares in focus today amid US-Iran escalation

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Jun 2025, 08:07 AM IST
Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, HAL, BEL, ONGC among shares in focus today amid US-Iran escalation.
Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, HAL, BEL, ONGC among shares in focus today amid US-Iran escalation.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro - IT stocks

Indian IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys, and others are likely to be in the spotlight on Monday after global software and consulting giant Accenture announced its earnings on Friday. The company has revised its full-year revenue growth forecast to a range of 6% to 7%, slightly narrowing it from the previous estimate of 5% to 7%.

JSW Energy

The appellate tribunal NCLAT has overturned an NCLT order that had rejected the lenders' request to initiate a new bidding process for the debt-ridden Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured the SSVL technology from ISRO by submitting the highest bid of 511 crore.

Waaree Renewable Technologies

The value of the company's existing solar EPC order has been increased by 246.92 crore, raising the total project worth to 1,480.40 crore

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received new orders totaling 585 crore since its last update on June 5.

Granules India

The pharmaceutical major announced on Friday that its API Unit-I facility in Bonthapally, Telangana, underwent a US FDA inspection, which ended with the issuance of a single Form 483 observation.

ONGC

The ONGC board has given its approval for providing a corporate guarantee of up to $412 million to support OVL's overseas IFSC operations.

Bank of India

The board of directors of the public sector lender is set to evaluate a proposal to raise capital by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds during a meeting on June 26, 2025. Earlier in FY24-25, Bank of India had raised 2,690 crore via a 10-year infrastructure bond offering with a 7.50% coupon rate, which saw nearly six times oversubscription.

Biocon

Biocon secured 4,500 crore (approximately $523 million) by launching a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on June 16.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on June 23: What to expect in trade today after US targets Iran

Small Finance Bank

On Friday, the RBI relaxed lending rules for small finance banks by lowering their mandatory priority sector lending target—which includes sectors like agriculture and small businesses—by 15 percentage points.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, HAL, BEL, ONGC among shares in focus today amid US-Iran escalation
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.