Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, NTPC, Oil India among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra IT majors such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are expected to remain in the spotlight after the White House clarified that the $100,000 H-1B visa fee would apply only to new applications. However, uncertainty persists over whether firms can completely transfer these costs to clients, which may continue to weigh on the sector.

HUDCO The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC to execute four construction projects across India, spanning Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi.

RailTel Corp The company has secured a work order valued at ₹18.06 crore from Dredging Corporation of India to provide uninterrupted offshore internet connectivity for DCI vessels and ICCC.

NTPC NTPC, which is expanding into clean energy, is exploring the acquisition of uranium assets abroad to secure fuel supply for its upcoming nuclear projects, a company official said.

Yes Bank Japanese lender SMBC’s move to acquire nearly a 25% stake in YES Bank is being viewed as a strong vote of confidence and could also open up “possibilities” for a rating upgrade.

Lupin The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) carried out a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection at the company’s Pune Biotech plant between September 8 and 19.

Hariom Pipe Industries The steel pipes maker has entered into an MoU with the Maharashtra government to establish an integrated steel plant worth ₹3,135 crore in Gadchiroli, with the state promising support through incentives and necessary approvals.

Oil India The company has entered into a joint venture with Rajasthan’s RVUNL to set up 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects in the state, strengthening its clean energy expansion.

PNC Infratech The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Bihar State Road Development Corporation for a project valued at ₹495.54 crore.

Power Grid Power Grid Corporation of India has been awarded the project to set up an inter-state transmission system in Madhya Pradesh.