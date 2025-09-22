Subscribe

Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, NTPC, Oil India among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Sep 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, NTPC, Oil India among shares in focus today.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra

IT majors such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are expected to remain in the spotlight after the White House clarified that the $100,000 H-1B visa fee would apply only to new applications. However, uncertainty persists over whether firms can completely transfer these costs to clients, which may continue to weigh on the sector.

HUDCO

The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC to execute four construction projects across India, spanning Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi.

RailTel Corp

The company has secured a work order valued at 18.06 crore from Dredging Corporation of India to provide uninterrupted offshore internet connectivity for DCI vessels and ICCC.

NTPC

NTPC, which is expanding into clean energy, is exploring the acquisition of uranium assets abroad to secure fuel supply for its upcoming nuclear projects, a company official said.

Yes Bank

Japanese lender SMBC’s move to acquire nearly a 25% stake in YES Bank is being viewed as a strong vote of confidence and could also open up “possibilities” for a rating upgrade.

Lupin

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) carried out a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection at the company’s Pune Biotech plant between September 8 and 19.

Hariom Pipe Industries

The steel pipes maker has entered into an MoU with the Maharashtra government to establish an integrated steel plant worth 3,135 crore in Gadchiroli, with the state promising support through incentives and necessary approvals.

Oil India

The company has entered into a joint venture with Rajasthan’s RVUNL to set up 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects in the state, strengthening its clean energy expansion.

PNC Infratech

The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Bihar State Road Development Corporation for a project valued at 495.54 crore.

Power Grid

Power Grid Corporation of India has been awarded the project to set up an inter-state transmission system in Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
