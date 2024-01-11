Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Spicejet, Nuvama Wealth, Polycab, Kalyani Steels

Following are the top ten stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS is expected to report a tepid growth in revenue and profit after tax for the third quarter of the current financial year on account of the prevailing weakness in discretionary spending in key markets in the West. The company had reported ₹59,692 crore in revenue in the previous quarter and a consolidated net profit of ₹11,342 crore.

Infosys: The second largest IT services company is set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended December on Thursday. The company is expected to report a net profit of ₹6,172 crore down 0.64% from ₹6,212 crore in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet: SpiceJet plans to raise funds worth ₹2,250 crore through a preferential issue of shares and warrants to reduce liabilities. The airline's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said the company also has exclusive rights under the government's regional connectivity scheme, and will soon launch its air services to Lakshadweep and Ayodhya.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The company's asset management arm and Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, have announced the formation of a new joint venture entity that aims to raise ₹3,000 crore to invest in prime offices across India’s high-growth markets.

Bank of India: The lender's total business rose 9.9% globally to ₹12.76 lakh crore, compared to ₹11.61 lakh crore in the same period last year. Total deposits increased 8.66% to ₹7.10 lakh crore. In the domestic market, total deposits increased by 7.62%, to ₹5.99 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kalyani Steels: The company said it has emerged as a successful bidder to acquire assets of Kamineni Steel and Power India, under liquidation. A cash consideration of ₹450 crore is to be paid for the acquisition of assets on or before 7 April. The company has already paid ₹23 crore as an earnest money deposit for participation in an e-auction conducted on Friday, January 5, for the sale of the assets.

Polycab India: The Income Tax department has detected "unaccounted cash sales" of about ₹1,000 crore after it recently raided Polycab group, PTI reported. Unaccounted cash of more than ₹4 crore was seized and more than 25 bank lockers were put on restraint after the searches were launched against the group on December 22.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company may list its infrastructure business trust for its renewable energy assets, named Sustainable Energy Infra Trust, early next week, sources told Moneycontrol. The subscription process is already complete, with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) participating as a key investor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axiscades Technologies: The company's board of directors will mee on 15 January to consider and approve the determination of the issue price for shares to qualified institutional buyers for raising up to ₹500 crore. The floor price for the Issue has been set at ₹696.70 which is at a 9.9% discount to the market price.

Phoenix Mills: The company has reported gross retail collections at ₹700 crore, which is 30% year-on-year for the December quarter. Its total consumption jumped 24% YoY to ₹3,287 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!