NEW DELHI: Following are the top 10 stocks that could in focus on Monday:

TCS: India’s largest information technology company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick-off the earnings season, with its December quarter results scheduled for Monday. Analysts believe that growth in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal has continued to be driven by a supportive demand environment and large deal wins.

Infosys: India's second largest IT firm Infosys Ltd on Sunday said its board will meet on 14 April to consider a buyback of shares. The company will also consider its March quarter earnings and final dividend. As of March 2020, Infosys had cash and cash equivalent at Rs18,649 crore.

Wipro: The company has secured a $1-billion funding line through a one-year overseas loan for its acquisition of British IT consultancy Capco, people familiar with the development said.

Tata Motors: The company will collaborate with its dealers to build vehicle scrapyards in Howrah, Karnal, Hyderabad and Greater Mumbai, as India’s largest truck maker sets sights on an emerging business opportunity.

Pharma stocks: The government on Sunday banned exports of the covid-19 drug Remdesivir after reports of shortages, hoarding and profiteering in Mumbai and several other cities in India. Seven Indian firms, including Hetero Drugs, Zydus Cadila, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, produce injectible Remdesivir under a licensing pact with Gilead Sciences.

State Bank of India: Lenders to Future Retail, which includes State Bank of India, are hopeful of approving a debt recast plan by the end of this month, with the final draft being circulated among lenders for approval. The plan will entail a two-year moratorium on repayments without any changes in the prevailing interest rate.

Tata Power: After year-long negotiations, the Tatas have terminated their near $2- billion investment deal with Malaysian state owned oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) in Tata Power’s proposed renewable energy infrastructure investment trust.

JSW Steel: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India held 4.80% equity stake in JSW Steel as of March 2021, up from 4.02% held by LIC itself in the name of LIC New Endowment Plus-Growth Fund at the end of December 2020.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: UTI Mutual Fund acquired 1.7752% equity stake in casual dining restaurant chain operator Barbeque Nation via open market operations on 8 April, taking its total shareholding in the company to 5.0188%.

NBFCs: Bank credit to non banking finance companies (NBFCs) picked up in February, a first time in the last fiscal, indicating a positive impact of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) liquidity measures and ease in risk aversion by banks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via