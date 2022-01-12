Here are the top ten stocks that could be in news today:

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major will announce its December quarter earnings today. Analysts expect TCS to report a dollar revenue growth of 3.5% sequentially in constant currency. Emkay Global expects Infosys to revise its FY22 revenue growth guidance to 17.5-18.0% in constant currency from 16.5-17.5% currently.

Wipro: The company that will announce its December quarter earnings today is expected to guide for a 2-4% sequential growth in constant currency for Q4 FY22. Wipro is expected to report a dollar revenue growth of 3.3% in constant currency.

Infosys: The IT firm is expected to report dollar revenue growth of 3% in constant currency. Edelweiss Securities expects Infosys to post margin improvement of 60 basis points sequentially due to supply side challenges cooling off, price increase, and operating leverage

DLF Ltd: The realty major said it has clocked sales of about ₹1500 crore in the first phase of its newly launched luxury residential project, ‘ONE Midtown’, in west Delhi. DLF Home Developers Ltd, a subsidiary of DLF last week said that along with Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, it will develop over 900 apartments at the project in Delhi’s Moti Nagar locality.

Delta Corp: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹703.8 million for the quarter ending 31 December, up manifold from just ₹12.8 million clocked in the same period last year.

Federal Bank: The board has approved a plan to publicly list its subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services. FedFina is the retail focused non-banking finance company of the Kerala-based lender. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Tata Teleservices: The company opted for converting the interest from adjusted gross revenue dues amounting to ₹850 crore to equity, following which the government will hold 9.5% in the company.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company said it has got letter of intent of new repeat order for executing solar power project.

Tata Consumer Products: Tthe consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group — on Tuesday said it has appointed Gharry Eccles as president, international business, effective 17 January 2022.

Ultratech Cement: The cement maker has commissioned Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, taking its total cement manufacturing capacity in India to 114.55 mtpa.

