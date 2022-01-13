Here are the top ten stocks that will be in news today:

Tata Consultancy Services: The country's largest software exporter on Wednesday reported a 12.2% jump in December quarter net profit at ₹9,769 crore on handsome revenue growth, and guided towards maintaining the same momentum going forward on the back of a strong demand environment. Revenue jumped 16.3% to ₹48,885 crore for the reporting quarter.

Infosys: India's second-largest software services firm on Wednesday reported an 11.8% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,809 crore for December quarter. The firm also increased its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20%. The IT giant's revenue grew 22.9% to ₹31,867 crore.

Wipro: The company reported ₹2,969 crore profit for the third quarter of the current financial year, a tad higher than ₹2,968 crore recorded during the same quarter of last year. The company's gross revenue during the quarter stood at ₹20,313 crore ($2.7 billion), posting an increase of 29.6% year-on-year and 3.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Tata Motors: The automaker said JLR sales continued to be constrained by semi-conductor shortages. Retail sales for the quarter ended 31 December were 80,126 vehicles, down 13.6% from the preceding September quarter and 37.6% from the same quarter a year ago.

Yes Bank: The lender, which is in the process of selecting a partner for an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to warehouse a large portion of its bad loans, is seeking as much as ₹12,000 crore from potential investors, two people directly aware of the ongoing negotiations said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender said its board has passed a resolution permitting promoter's voting rights to be capped at 26%

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker and Hinduja Group flagship firm has partnered with Aidrivers for the development of artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous vehicles.

Titagarh Wagons: The company has acquired the land and infrastructure of Precision Shipyard located in Falta, West Bengal, in an auction of sale conducted by the Union Bank of India.​

RITES: The company and the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee have entered into a pact to explore viable business opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

Manappuram Finance: The shadow lender's board will mull raising funds via secured, rated redeemable non-convertible debentures on 17 January.

