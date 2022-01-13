Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of companies like Tata Metaliks, GTPL Hathway, CESC and Mindtree will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today
Here are the top ten stocks that will be in news today:
Tata Consultancy Services: The country's largest software exporter on Wednesday reported a 12.2% jump in December quarter net profit at ₹9,769 crore on handsome revenue growth, and guided towards maintaining the same momentum going forward on the back of a strong demand environment. Revenue jumped 16.3% to ₹48,885 crore for the reporting quarter.
Infosys: India's second-largest software services firm on Wednesday reported an 11.8% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,809 crore for December quarter. The firm also increased its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20%. The IT giant's revenue grew 22.9% to ₹31,867 crore.
Wipro: The company reported ₹2,969 crore profit for the third quarter of the current financial year, a tad higher than ₹2,968 crore recorded during the same quarter of last year. The company's gross revenue during the quarter stood at ₹20,313 crore ($2.7 billion), posting an increase of 29.6% year-on-year and 3.3% quarter-on-quarter.
Tata Motors: The automaker said JLR sales continued to be constrained by semi-conductor shortages. Retail sales for the quarter ended 31 December were 80,126 vehicles, down 13.6% from the preceding September quarter and 37.6% from the same quarter a year ago.
Yes Bank: The lender, which is in the process of selecting a partner for an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to warehouse a large portion of its bad loans, is seeking as much as ₹12,000 crore from potential investors, two people directly aware of the ongoing negotiations said.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender said its board has passed a resolution permitting promoter's voting rights to be capped at 26%
Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker and Hinduja Group flagship firm has partnered with Aidrivers for the development of artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous vehicles.
Titagarh Wagons: The company has acquired the land and infrastructure of Precision Shipyard located in Falta, West Bengal, in an auction of sale conducted by the Union Bank of India.
RITES: The company and the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee have entered into a pact to explore viable business opportunities in the infrastructure sector.
Manappuram Finance: The shadow lender's board will mull raising funds via secured, rated redeemable non-convertible debentures on 17 January.
