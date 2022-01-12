Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Delta Corp, Federal Bank

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the first time, three major Indian IT services companies --Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro – will be announcing their quarterly earnings on the same day
Here are the top ten stocks that could be in news today:
Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major will announce its December quarter earnings today. Analysts expect TCS to report a dollar revenue growth of 3.5% sequentially in constant currency. Emkay Global expects Infosys to revise its FY22 revenue growth guidance to 17.5-18.0% in constant currency from 16.5-17.5% currently.
Wipro: The company that will announce its December quarter earnings today is expected to guide for a 2-4% sequential growth in constant currency for Q4 FY22. Wipro is expected to report a dollar revenue growth of 3.3% in constant currency.
Infosys: The IT firm is expected to report dollar revenue growth of 3% in constant currency. Edelweiss Securities expects Infosys to post margin improvement of 60 basis points sequentially due to supply side challenges cooling off, price increase, and operating leverage
DLF Ltd: The realty major said it has clocked sales of about ₹1500 crore in the first phase of its newly launched luxury residential project, ‘ONE Midtown’, in west Delhi. DLF Home Developers Ltd, a subsidiary of DLF last week said that along with Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, it will develop over 900 apartments at the project in Delhi’s Moti Nagar locality.
Delta Corp: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹703.8 million for the quarter ending 31 December, up manifold from just ₹12.8 million clocked in the same period last year.
Federal Bank: The board has approved a plan to publicly list its subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services. FedFina is the retail focused non-banking finance company of the Kerala-based lender. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale.
Tata Teleservices: The company opted for converting the interest from adjusted gross revenue dues amounting to ₹850 crore to equity, following which the government will hold 9.5% in the company.
KPI Global Infrastructure: The company said it has got letter of intent of new repeat order for executing solar power project.
Tata Consumer Products: Tthe consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group — on Tuesday said it has appointed Gharry Eccles as president, international business, effective 17 January 2022.
Ultratech Cement: The cement maker has commissioned Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, taking its total cement manufacturing capacity in India to 114.55 mtpa.
