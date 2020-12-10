Stocks to Watch: TCS, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Mahindra & Mahindra

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

TCS: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000-crore, which will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company at ₹3,000 per scrip for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹16,000 crore.

IRCTC: The government is planning to sell up to 20% stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

Maruti Suzuki: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs. Over the past year, cost of the company's vehicles have been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Glenmark: The company has redeemed US $182,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2021 (“2021 Notes") which are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, representing approximately 91.25% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes at the time of initial listing, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

Max Financial Services: The company has concluded the swap of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company's (MSI) 20.57% stake in Max Life Insurance Company Ltd (Max Life) with 21.87% stake in Max Financial.

M&M: The operations of the company in the automotive sector will be affected by the global supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs) which is supplied by Bosch Limited. This is estimated to result in reduction in production / sales volume of the Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("MVML") in the last quarter of FY21.

Eveready Industries: The company has denied media reports of Dabur promoters buying a controlling stake in it. “The Company has not received any information/disclosure, from the concerned person (s)/ entity(s) as stated in the news report. From time to time, the Company has been appropriately disseminating to the Stock Exchanges, information as required to be intimated under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," it said in a stock exchange filing.

RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential: RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have joined hands under a bancassurance partnership to sell insurance policies to the bank's customers. As many as 398 RBL Bank branches across 28 states will distribute ICICI Prudential Life's protection and savings products, according to a joint press release issued on Wednesday.

Varroc Engineering: VarrocCorp Holding BV, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has acquired balance 30% stake i.e. 60,000 equity shares of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS SRL held by ELBA SA, Romania for consideration of €1.05 million.

Sical Logistics: Yes Bank on Wednesday offloaded 3,84,031 shares of Sical Logistics at ₹14.31 apiece.

