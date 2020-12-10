Stocks to Watch: TCS, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M: The operations of the company in the automotive sector will be affected by the global supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs) which is supplied by Bosch Limited. This is estimated to result in reduction in production / sales volume of the Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("MVML") in the last quarter of FY21.