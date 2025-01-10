Stocks to Watch: TCS, IREDA, Tata Elxsi, Adani Wilmar, Phoenix Mills, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Here's a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, has announced its second-highest dividend for FY25, bringing the total declared for the year to ₹96 per share. This is the highest annual dividend declared by the company, apart from FY23. On January 9, 2025, TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,380 crore for Q3 FY25, marking a 12 percent YoY increase compared to ₹11,058 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 6 percent YoY to ₹63,973 crore, falling slightly short of estimates. Sequentially, net profit rose 4 percent, showcasing steady growth for the IT major.

IREDA: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced its October to December quarter results on Thursday, January 9. The state-owned company's net profits rose 27 per cent to ₹425.38 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹335.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The revenue from operations rose 37 per cent to ₹1,654.45 crore in the October to December quarter results of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹1,208.10 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi Ltd reported a 13.3 percent sequential decline in net profit for Q3 FY25 at ₹199 crore, compared to ₹229.4 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue for the quarter dipped 1.7 percent to ₹939.2 crore, down from ₹955.1 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA also declined by 7.7 percent to ₹220.7 crore, with the EBITDA margin falling to 24.2 percent from 25.7 percent in Q2 FY25. These results reflect a challenging quarter for the design and technology services provider.

Adani Wilmar: FMCG player Adani Wilmar is expected to draw attention on Friday, January 10, following the Thursday evening announcement that its founder plans to divest a stake in the company via an Offer For Sale (OFS). Adani Commodities, the promoter entity of Adani Wilmar under the Adani Group, plans to divest a 13.5 per cent stake, equivalent to 17.54 crore shares, through this OFS, according to the company's exchange filing on Thursday evening. This represents the base issue size. The company also has the option to exercise a green shoe mechanism, allowing it to sell an additional 6.5 per cent stake in the Offer for Sale (OFS). The OFS price has been set at ₹275 per share, representing a 15% discount compared to Adani Wilmar's closing price on Thursday. The sale will commence for non-retail investors on Friday, January 10, and for retail investors on Monday, January 13.

Phoenix Mills: The Phoenix Mills Ltd reported robust growth for Q3 FY25, driven by strong performance across its retail, hospitality, office, and residential segments. Retail consumption rose to ₹3,998 crore, a 21 percent YoY increase. Excluding newer properties like Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Phoenix Mall of Asia, like-to-like consumption growth stood at 10 percent, underscoring the company’s sustained operational momentum.

Adani Total Gas: Adani Total Gas Ltd announced an increase in its APM gas allocation by 20 percent, effective January 16, 2025. This revision, communicated by GAIL (India) Ltd, follows earlier reductions in allocation as reported in October and November 2024. The company expects this adjustment to enhance operational efficiency and supply stability.

IRB Infrastructure: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a 19 percent YoY increase in toll collections for December 2024, with total toll revenue reaching ₹580 crore compared to ₹488 crore in December 2023. Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka highlighted India’s robust GDP growth as a key driver of increased vehicular traffic, anticipating continued momentum in toll collections across its 12-state network.

Samvardhana Motherson: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL) unveiled measures to secure Prysm Systems’ assets and patented technology via its indirect subsidiary, MSSL Consolidated Inc. (MSSL Consol). The move follows unmet conditions for converting 12 percent optionally convertible secured notes into equity. SMIL’s alternative strategy aims to safeguard its earlier investment in the technology-driven entity.

Mahanagar Gas: Mahanagar Gas Ltd announced a 26 percent increase in domestic gas allocation at APM prices, effective January 16, 2025. The adjustment boosts its compressed natural gas (CNG) supply share from 37 percent to 51 percent, enhancing its ability to meet rising demand efficiently.

Polyplex Corporation: Polyplex Corporation Ltd has revealed plans to establish a new BOPET manufacturing film plant in India, which will expand production capacity by 52,400 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). The project, requiring an investment of ₹558 crore (USD 65 million), is slated to commence operations in the first half of FY2027-28. Financing will involve a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Puravankara: Real estate developer Puravankara has acquired a 3.63-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. The project is expected to yield a saleable area of 5.42 lakh sq ft, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding ₹700 crore. The acquisition aligns with Puravankara’s strategy to expand in Bengaluru’s key micro-markets.

Surya Roshni: Surya Roshni Ltd secured an order worth ₹81.47 crore (including GST) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for a CGD project on a pan-India basis. The order involves the supply of API SL PSL2 LPE-coated line pipes, ranging from 4-inch to 16-inch diameters, with execution expected within 16 weeks.