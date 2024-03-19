Stocks to Watch: TCS, L&T Finance, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Tata Steel, Shriram Finance
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, March 19:
Tata Consultancy Services: Tata Sons is gearing up to gather over a billion dollars by offloading a portion of its stake in Tata Consultancy Services as the conglomerate ventures into emerging sectors such as semiconductors, e-commerce, and phone assembly. The holding company of Tata group is set to divest up to 23.4 million shares, equivalent to a 0.65% stake in TCS, via block deals. The aim is to garner ₹9,362.3 crore ($1.12 billion), as per a term sheet accessed by Mint. At present, Tata Sons possesses approximately 72.4% stake in TCS, which stands as India's second most valuable firm. The shares are slated to be up for grabs at a base price of ₹4,001 each, marking a 3.65% markdown from TCS's closing price of ₹4,152.50 on Monday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Post this transaction, Tata Sons' shareholding in TCS is projected to decrease to roughly 71.7%.
