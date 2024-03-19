Tata Consultancy Services: Tata Sons is gearing up to gather over a billion dollars by offloading a portion of its stake in Tata Consultancy Services as the conglomerate ventures into emerging sectors such as semiconductors, e-commerce, and phone assembly. The holding company of Tata group is set to divest up to 23.4 million shares, equivalent to a 0.65% stake in TCS, via block deals. The aim is to garner ₹9,362.3 crore ($1.12 billion), as per a term sheet accessed by Mint. At present, Tata Sons possesses approximately 72.4% stake in TCS, which stands as India's second most valuable firm. The shares are slated to be up for grabs at a base price of ₹4,001 each, marking a 3.65% markdown from TCS's closing price of ₹4,152.50 on Monday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Post this transaction, Tata Sons' shareholding in TCS is projected to decrease to roughly 71.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Finance Holdings: On Monday, the Board of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd gave the green light to raise up to ₹1.01 lakh crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or more installments. In a meeting held on March 18, 2024, the Board approved the fund-raising plan, which includes the issuance of various types of NCDs such as subordinated-debt, masala bonds, and perpetual debt. The company stated in an exchange filing that the total amount of NCDs issued and outstanding at any given time will not surpass an aggregate amount of ₹1,01,000 crores.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Aditya Birla Capital, and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments have given the green light on March 18 for the sale of up to 2.01 crore shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. This equates to the sale of 7 percent of the firm's issued and fully paid-up equity share capital. The disposal will be executed via an offer for sale (OFS) with the objective of fulfilling the minimum public shareholding requirement of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. The offer is set to kick off on March 19 for non-retail investors and on March 20 for retail investors. There will be an additional provision to offload up to 1.28 crore shares, corresponding to a 4.47 percent stake. This oversubscription provision represents 11.47 percent of the total issued and fully paid-up equity share capital or 3.3 crore shares of the company. The base price for the offer has been pegged at ₹450 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel: On March 18, Tata Steel announced to the stock exchanges that its UK division has resolved to halt the coke ovens' operations at the Port Talbot facility in Wales due to a decline in operational stability. The company had earlier indicated that several of its heavy-end assets in Port Talbot have reached their end-of-life capability. To counterbalance the move, Tata Steel UK plans to ramp up coke imports, as per the company's statement.

Shriram Finance: In a first-of-its-kind deal, Shriram Finance secured $300 million on Monday through an international transaction model that utilises asset-backed securities (ABS) and offers a lower interest rate than initially projected, thanks to strong investor demand for the debt sold by India's second-largest non-bank lender. The funds were raised by securitising a portion of Shriram Finance's loan portfolio and then offering it to international investors located across Asia, according to sources familiar with the matter. The transaction had a maturity of 6.5 years, and was priced at 5.85%, lower than the initial pricing guidance of 6.15%, the sources said.

Procter & Gamble India: The manufacturer of packaged consumer goods, declared on Monday that Kumar Venkatasubramanian will take over as the company's new CEO, starting from May 1, 2024. Venkatasubramanian is set to replace LV Vaidyanathan, who, after dedicating 28 years of service to P&G, has decided to leave to explore other opportunities. Vaidyanathan has been serving as the CEO of P&G India since July 1, 2022. At the age of 48, Venkatasubramanian, an IIM Calcutta graduate, has been with P&G since 2000, starting his career in the company's sales team in India. With over two decades of experience, most of which was gained in India across various sales roles, he is currently at the helm of P&G's operations in Australia and New Zealand. Before his current role in Australia, Venkatasubramanian led the sales team in P&G India until 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poonawalla Fincorp: The Pune-based non-banking financial company announced on Monday that it has appointed Arvind Kapil, a senior executive from HDFC Bank, as its CEO. Currently, Kapil holds the position of group head of mortgage banking business at HDFC Bank, overseeing home loans, loans against property (LAP), and the sales business of the former Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), which merged with the bank last year. In a press release, the company expressed its pleasure in sharing that Arvind Kapil will be joining them as MD and CEO as they continue to explore new business verticals and aim for the next level of growth. Kapil is currently managing a portfolio worth over ₹7 lakh crore at HDFC Bank.

Veritas (India), Genesys International Corporation: Veritas (India) Ltd, in partnership with Genesys International Corporation Ltd, has been granted a Letter of Acceptance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), accepting of their bid of approximately ₹156 crore for the development, implementation, and maintenance of a 3D city model and change detection using geospatial technology for the Mumbai municipal body. The project will enable municipal departments, government agencies, and citizens to make informed decisions that will contribute to the city's development.

Religare Enterprises: The Burman family, who own more than 25% of Religare Enterprises Ltd, have raised concerns about the appointment process of Rakesh Asthana, the former Delhi Police commissioner, as a director on the company's board. They argue that this appointment violates listing rules. The Burmans, who are currently in a struggle for control of Religare, have communicated to the market regulator that the company made a mistake by not obtaining approval from shareholders for Asthana's appointment as a full-time executive director within the required three-month period. They say that approval should have been sought at the first general meeting of shareholders after the appointment or within three months from the date of appointment, whichever comes first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Procter & Gamble Health: The company, a subsidiary of global consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble, is gearing up to broaden its range of vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS), with a particular focus on neurotrophic vitamins, as part of its five-year strategy, according to the company's Managing Director, Milind Thatte. The company's portfolio is predominantly made up of VMS products, accounting for 90% of it, while the nasal decongestant Nasivision makes up the rest. Thatte shared with Mint that the company has introduced four distinct products in the past three to four years. He added that they plan to continue launching more products in the market, both as upgrades to existing formulations and as new additions. These expansion plans are in line with the company's five-year vision for its portfolio.

