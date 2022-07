Here's is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Tata Consultancy Service: The IT giant is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ended June today, flagging off the earnings season for the IT sector. TCS is expected to report 4-5% growth in revenue on a quaterly basis. The company had reported PAT of ₹9,926 crore during January-March on revenues of ₹50,591 crore.

Tata Power: The company announced to invest over ₹75,000 crore in renewables in the next five years. Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the firm aims to have an electricity generation capacity of 30 GW during the same period with more than half coming from clean energy sources.

Mahindra & Mahindra: British International Investment will invest up to ₹1,925 crore or $250 million into a new electric passenger vehicle company to be set up by M&M. The investment was at a valuation of up to Rs. 70,070 crore.

Vedanta: The company has said it will acquire debt-ridden Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd for ₹564.67 crore. The liquidation process for the company was initiated in March last year. The acquisition for a purchase price of ₹564.67 crore is likely to be completed in the ongoing financial year, adding that the consideration will be in the form of cash.

Tata Motors: The carmakers-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 37% decline in retail sales at 78,825 units in the quarter ended June, impacted by semiconductor shortage, covid-19 lockdowns in China and new model transition of Range Rover Sport.

Shriram City Union: The company's equity shareholders and secured & unsecured creditors approve merger with Shriram Transport Finance Company. The merger of Shriram City with STFC will create Shriram Finance, a retail NBFC.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The US FDA has issued Form 483 with two observations after inspecting its manufacturing facility located at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Hindustan Zinc: The government has invited bids from merchant bankers to advise it in offloading 29.5% residual stake in HZL in tranches. The stake is valued at around ₹32,000 crore, based on the current market price of the company’s shares.

Adani Ports: The company on Thursday announced the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company. Muthukumaran is expected to join the company on July 25.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with one observation after inspecting its facility at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.