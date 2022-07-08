Stocks to Watch: TCS, M&M, Tata Power, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc

IT companies will kick start the quarterly earnings season from Friday, with biggest software exporter TCS scheduled to announce its results for the first quarter of FY23.
Here's is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Tata Consultancy Service: The IT giant is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ended June today, flagging off the earnings season for the IT sector. TCS is expected to report 4-5% growth in revenue on a quaterly basis. The company had reported PAT of ₹9,926 crore during January-March on revenues of ₹50,591 crore.
Tata Power: The company announced to invest over ₹75,000 crore in renewables in the next five years. Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the firm aims to have an electricity generation capacity of 30 GW during the same period with more than half coming from clean energy sources.
Mahindra & Mahindra: British International Investment will invest up to ₹1,925 crore or $250 million into a new electric passenger vehicle company to be set up by M&M. The investment was at a valuation of up to Rs. 70,070 crore.
Vedanta: The company has said it will acquire debt-ridden Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd for ₹564.67 crore. The liquidation process for the company was initiated in March last year. The acquisition for a purchase price of ₹564.67 crore is likely to be completed in the ongoing financial year, adding that the consideration will be in the form of cash.
Tata Motors: The carmakers-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 37% decline in retail sales at 78,825 units in the quarter ended June, impacted by semiconductor shortage, covid-19 lockdowns in China and new model transition of Range Rover Sport.
Shriram City Union: The company's equity shareholders and secured & unsecured creditors approve merger with Shriram Transport Finance Company. The merger of Shriram City with STFC will create Shriram Finance, a retail NBFC.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The US FDA has issued Form 483 with two observations after inspecting its manufacturing facility located at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.
Hindustan Zinc: The government has invited bids from merchant bankers to advise it in offloading 29.5% residual stake in HZL in tranches. The stake is valued at around ₹32,000 crore, based on the current market price of the company’s shares.
Adani Ports: The company on Thursday announced the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company. Muthukumaran is expected to join the company on July 25.
Alkem Laboratories: The pharma company said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with one observation after inspecting its facility at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.