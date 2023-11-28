Stocks to Watch: TCS, Maruti, Paytm, Wipro, PB Fintech, Eicher

New Delhi: Following are the stocks that will likely be in focus on Tuesday:

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services giant has launched its AWS generative AI practice to help customers harness the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and AWS generative AI services to transform different parts of their value chain and achieve superior business outcomes. Separately, the company faces $210 million penalty in DXC lawsuit.

Maruti Suzuki: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it will raise prices beginning 1 January, setting the stage for similar hikes by rival automakers. The company attributed the move to higher commodity costs and steep inflation, but did not specify the quantum of price hike for specific models.

Wipro: The software services company has helped Stockholm Exergi AB, Stockholm's energy company, build a new information technology (IT) infrastructure, helping it take a significant step towards achieving its and Stockholm City's overall climate transformation targets, it said in an exchange filing.

Eicher Motors: Has launched a new Himalayan motorbike at an introductory price of ₹2.69 lakh to 2.84 lakh, ex-showroom India, and the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 which is available at an ex-showroom price of ₹4,25,000.

One 97 Communications: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has exited listed fintech company One 97 Communications (Paytm’s parent) in an open market transaction. The firm has booked a loss of ₹507 crore on its total investment in Paytm made five years ago.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender has said that its board has appointed Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as additional independent director of the bank for three years, effective 25 January 2024. The bank's board has also appointed V Srinivasa Rangan as executive director (whole-time Director) for three years, effective 23 November.

PB Fintech: Has made an investment of ₹350 crore in Policy Bazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

LIC: State-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), promoter of IDBI Bank, has said it plans to retain a part of its stake in the lender to harness the benefits of the bancassurance. Along with the government, LIC will also divest its stake in IDBI Bank but may not exit completely.

JK Cement: Subsidiary JK Cement Works, Ujjain, has successfully commenced cement grinding unit capacity of 1.5 million tonne per annum at its newly set-up cement manufacturing facility situated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Dish TV: The National Stock Exchange (BSE) and the BSE have imposed fines of over ₹10 lakh on direct-to-home (DTH) company Dish TV for board composition-related violations. In a regulatory filing the company said that due to the non-approval of the appointment of four independent directors by shareholders at the EGM held on 3 March 2023, and the resignation of an independent director, effective from 2 June, the board strength from the period 3 March has been less than six directors as mandated by Sebi listing norms.

IDBI BANK More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.