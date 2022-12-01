Stocks to Watch: TCS, NDTV, IEX, Adani Power, IDFC, ONGC

ONGC/Reliance: The Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing on Wednesday submitted its report to the petroleum ministry. The panel has suggested a floor price of $4 per million British thermal unit and a cap or ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu on gas from old or legacy fields. State-run ONGC and OIL largely operate legacy fields in the country. The panel has also recommended the prices of domestic gas should be linked to international prices. It has suggested the removal of the price cap in the next 3 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}