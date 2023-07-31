Stocks to Watch: TCS, NTPC, Bank of India, IDFC First, Vedanta, Marico

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal said his Vedanta group will invest $5 billion in the first phase of setting up a semiconductor fab, a packaging and testing unit, and a display unit. The capital allocation for the project will involve a combination of debt and equity, Agarwal said in an interview. “We will be structuring it, because it will now be with the main company Vedanta Ltd, and Vedanta has a good cash flow. We will make a capital allocation in Vedanta. There is a queue of people to give us equity and debt," Agarwal said.