Stocks to Watch: TCS, NTPC, IDBI Bank, Adani Enterprises, ZEE Entertainment

NTPC: Malaysia's Petronas has offered ₹38 billion rupees to buy a 20% stake in the green energy arm of India's largest power producer, NTPC, in the first deal of its kind by a state-run firm, according to agency report. The offer price was higher than ₹30 billion NTPC had been expecting when it asked for expressions of interest in NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) last year. It values NGEL at $2.3 billion.

