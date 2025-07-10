Stocks to watch: TCS, RailTel, Emcure Pharma, LIC among shares in focus today amid Trump's tariff news.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Consultancy Services Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services is set to release its Q1 earnings today, with expectations of a 1–3% increase in net profit.

Ambuja Cements The company said that its subsidiary, ACC Limited, has successfully started operations at a 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) brownfield grinding unit at its Sindri facility in Jharkhand.

RailTel Corp The government-backed firm has bagged a ₹17.47 crore contract from the Chhattisgarh government, making it its third significant deal this month.

Life Insurance Corporation of India The Indian government has given the green light for an Offer for Sale (OFS) in LIC as part of its disinvestment strategy for the financial year 2025–26.

Enviro Infra Engineers The company, acting as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure, has secured a ₹395 crore project awarded by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Emcure Pharma The pharmaceutical company announced that the US FDA has successfully completed a pre-approval inspection of its oncology facility in Sanand, Ahmedabad, without issuing any Form 483, indicating full compliance with regulatory standards.

Bharti Airtel The telecom company has established a new wholly-owned step-down subsidiary named Airtel Money Limited.

Waaree Energies Indosolar Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has initiated an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 10 lakh equity shares, which accounts for 2.4% of its total paid-up share capital.

IDBI Bank The Inter-Ministerial Group is expected to examine the share purchase agreement (SPA) for IDBI Bank, after which it will be forwarded to the Core Group of Secretaries and the Ministerial panel for final approval.

Muthoot Capital Services The company has given the go-ahead to raise up to ₹125 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.