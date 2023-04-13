Stocks to Watch: TCS, RIL, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, Adani Transmission, Britannia

HDFC Ltd: HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said that the market regulator Sebi has cleared a proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited (HCAL). Sebi vide its letter dated April 10, 2023, to HCAL, a subsidiary of HDFC Limited and a co-investment portfolio manager, has granted its approval for the proposed change in control of HCAL, subject to certain conditions mentioned in the said letter, HDFC said in a regulatory filing. The proposed amalgamation is subject to receipt of final approvals from Sebi in respect of change in control of certain subsidiaries of HDFC Limited, it said.