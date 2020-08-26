Stocks to Watch: TCS, SBI, PNB, NTPC, Tata Motors, Phoenix Mills, JMC Projects

NTPC: In what may help bring down the electricity price for consumers and provide on-demand power from wind and solar projects, Hyderabad-based Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd plans to partner with state run NTPC Ltd to develop ‘round-the-clock’ power supply. “The value proposition of the potential offering will be to meet the evolving bespoke requirements of Discoms and other power consumers in India in real-ti me," the Greenko statement said.