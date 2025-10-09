Stocks to watch: TCS, Senco Gold, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Oct 2025, 07:27 AM IST
Video thumbnail

Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is set to open the earnings season on Thursday, with brokerages projecting year-on-year Q2 net profit growth in the range of 3.7% to 9.6%, estimating the profit to fall between 12,346 crore and 13,058 crore.

JSW Cement

JSW Cement, a subsidiary of the $23-billion diversified JSW Group, has launched a 1 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) cement grinding facility in Sambalpur, Odisha.

Senco Gold

Jewellery retailer Senco Gold posted a 6% year-on-year rise in total revenue for the second quarter of FY26, overcoming challenges from record-high gold prices and seasonal pressures.

PVR Inox

PVR Inox has introduced India’s first ‘dine-in cinema’ at M5 ECity Mall in Bengaluru. The multiplex chain described it as a unique concept that combines “blockbuster movies with gourmet dining.”

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India announced that it aims to expand its network by adding 500 service workshops during the ongoing fiscal year. The automaker also marked the launch of its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore.

Lupin

Pharma major Lupin plans to establish a new $250 million manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida. The upcoming plant will focus on producing medicines such as albuterol inhalers for pediatric asthma patients.

Coal India, IRCON International

The coal mining firm has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRCON International to collaborate on developing rail infrastructure.

Escorts Kubota

The company plans to invest up to 2,000 crore by 2031 in its current manufacturing and R&D facilities in Haryana, with a focus on the agriculture and construction equipment segments.

Concor

The state-owned logistics and multimodal transport firm recorded a 10.5% year-on-year increase in total throughput, reaching 14.40 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).

GR Infraprojects

The infrastructure firm announced that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the State Highways Authority of Jharkhand for the construction of the 26.672 km Giridih Bypass road (towards Tundi).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets
