Stocks to Watch: TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea: Is in advanced talks with US private equity investor Apollo Global to raise as much as $1 billion by selling a mix of debt and equity. The discussions are at an advanced stage, with the long-awaited announcement likely later this month. Debt-laden Vodafone Idea has been seeking to raise funds from external investors for more than a year now but its mammoth government dues have been an impediment.

