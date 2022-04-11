Stocks to Watch: TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Consultancy Services, Birla Tyres, Delta Corp, Elnet Technologies, Kesoram Industries, and Lasa Supergenerics will announce their quarterly earnings on Monday
NEW DELHI: Here is a list of stocks that could be in focus on Monday:
Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major is set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22) on Monday. TCS is expected to have clocked record improvement in operating margins, with some cross-currency headwinds. Analysts expect it to have witnessed a revenue growth of 11-16%, while profit is likely to have risen 8-9% year-on-year during the quarter.
Tata Motors: Hit by semiconductor shortage, sales of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) fell 36% on year to 79,008 units in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Jaguar sales for the period under review stood at 14,574 units, down 38 year-on-year, while Land Rover retail sales declined 36% to 64,434 units.
Tata Steel: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, for the acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech.
Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of ₹93 lakh on Axis Bank for various violations, including those related to KYC guidelines. The private sector lender violated certain provisions on loans and advances, Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines and “levy of penal charges non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts," the regulator said.
Vodafone Idea: Is in advanced talks with US private equity investor Apollo Global to raise as much as $1 billion by selling a mix of debt and equity. The discussions are at an advanced stage, with the long-awaited announcement likely later this month. Debt-laden Vodafone Idea has been seeking to raise funds from external investors for more than a year now but its mammoth government dues have been an impediment.
IDBI Bank: The central bank has also slapped a fine of ₹93 lakh on IDBI Bank. The bank has been penalised for non-compliance of directions on “frauds - classification and reporting by commercial banks and select financial institutions".
Bandhan Bank: Societe Generale has acquired 1.18% stake in the lender through open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average of ₹306.55 apiece. HDFC, the seller, offloading more than 4.96 crore equity shares, or 3.08% of total paid-up equity, in the bank at an average of ₹306.61 per share.
GTPL Hathway: The digital cable TV and broadband service provider said its net profit for the March quarter declined 4.3% on year to ₹54.5 crore, while revenue fell 17.5% to ₹617.3 crore, largely due to fall in EPC project business.
Reliance Capital: The debt resolution of Reliance Capital has slowed down after differences between lenders and the administrator over settling the finances of the company’s subsidiaries. A request for documenting the resolution plan has not been issued to some 50 companies that submitted expressions of interest in March for Reliance Capital.
Godrej group: The 124-year-old Godrej group is set to enter the non-bank lending business with its unit Godrej Finance Ltd. The $4.1 billion conglomerate is expected to make an official announcement on Monday. Godrej Finance has held a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence since 1998, when it was known as Ensemble Holdings and Finance, but it has never been active in the lending space.
