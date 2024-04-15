Stocks to Watch: TCS, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Yes Bank, DLF
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 15:
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS kicked off the earnings season on a high, concluding FY24 with a March quarter that surpassed expectations. For Q4FY24, it posted a net revenue of $7.36 billion, marking a sequential increase of 1.1%, which aligns with analysts' growth predictions of up to 1.5%. The net profit for the same quarter stood at $1.5 billion, reflecting a sequential rise of 6.4%. FY24 net revenue witnessed a growth of 4.1% to reach $29.08 billion. The net profit for the entire year was $5.62 billion, marking a 7.7% increase from FY23's $5.22 billion. TCS also reported a 150 basis point expansion in operating margin in the final quarter of FY24, standing at 26%.
