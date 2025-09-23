Stocks to watch: TCS, Vedanta, RVNL, Kfin Technologies among shares in focus today.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) notified the exchanges that it will release its July–September quarter results on October 9.
The RPG Group company has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) contracts worth ₹3,243 crore, which include its biggest-ever EPC order for 400 kV transmission lines in the UAE, along with tower, hardware, and pole supply projects in the Americas.
According to reports, Hyundai Motor India registered 11,000 dealer billings on the opening day of the nine-day Navaratri festival, marking its strongest single-day sales performance in the last five years.
In a blow to mining tycoon Anil Agarwal’s conglomerate, the government has turned down Vedanta group company’s request to extend its contract for a crucial oil and gas block in the Cambay basin.
RVNL has secured the position of the lowest bidder for a ₹145.35 crore Southern Railway project involving the design, supply, and commissioning of traction substations on the Jolarpettai–Salem route.
IndusInd Bank has named Viral Damania as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel, effective September 22.
The company has entered into a joint development deal for a ₹1,200 crore residential project in Banashankari, South Bengaluru, covering 7.5 acres.
The Board of Directors has cleared the reappointment of D K Singh as an Independent Director for a second five-year term starting February 12, 2026, and has also approved the appointment of John Speight as Executive Director for a tenure of up to five years beginning October 10, 2025.
The company’s fully-owned subsidiary, RCCPL, has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block in Telangana.
The company has introduced Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL, a biosimilar of pertuzumab, in India for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
