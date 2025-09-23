Stocks to watch: TCS, Vedanta, RVNL, Kfin Technologies among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Consultancy Services IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) notified the exchanges that it will release its July–September quarter results on October 9.

KEC International The RPG Group company has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) contracts worth ₹3,243 crore, which include its biggest-ever EPC order for 400 kV transmission lines in the UAE, along with tower, hardware, and pole supply projects in the Americas.

Hyundai Motor India According to reports, Hyundai Motor India registered 11,000 dealer billings on the opening day of the nine-day Navaratri festival, marking its strongest single-day sales performance in the last five years.

Vedanta In a blow to mining tycoon Anil Agarwal’s conglomerate, the government has turned down Vedanta group company’s request to extend its contract for a crucial oil and gas block in the Cambay basin.

Rail Vikas Nigam RVNL has secured the position of the lowest bidder for a ₹145.35 crore Southern Railway project involving the design, supply, and commissioning of traction substations on the Jolarpettai–Salem route.

IndusInd Bank IndusInd Bank has named Viral Damania as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel, effective September 22.

Brigade Enterprises The company has entered into a joint development deal for a ₹1,200 crore residential project in Banashankari, South Bengaluru, covering 7.5 acres.

Coforge The Board of Directors has cleared the reappointment of D K Singh as an Independent Director for a second five-year term starting February 12, 2026, and has also approved the appointment of John Speight as Executive Director for a tenure of up to five years beginning October 10, 2025.

Birla Corporation The company’s fully-owned subsidiary, RCCPL, has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block in Telangana.

Alkem Laboratories The company has introduced Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL, a biosimilar of pertuzumab, in India for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.