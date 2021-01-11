Stocks to Watch: TCS, Vedanta, Tata Steel, D-Mart, Cipla, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Tata Consultancy Services: Net profit at the Mumbai-based company rose 7.2% from a year earlier to ₹8,701 crore in the quarter ended 31 December. Revenue grew 5.4% from a year earlier to ₹42,015 crore. Profit beat the ₹8,594.1 crore consensus estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 14 analysts. TCS is targeting a double-digit growth in revenue this financial year.

Vedanta: The promoters on have announced an open offer for up to 37.2 crore shares of the company at ₹160 per share, which amounts to 12% discount to current market price. The current open offer represents 10% equity stake in the company.

Tata Steel: The company said its total output from India operations rose 3%to 4.60 million tonnes during the October-December quarter. Output from the company's operations in India was at 4.47 mt in the year-ago period. Its sales from India operations during the period under review were at 4.66 mt, down 4%.

Avenue Supermarts: The company which owns hyper-retail chain DMart as reported a 16% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹447 crore in the December quarter. Consolidated revenue of the Mumbai-based company rose 11% to ₹7,542 crore as compared to ₹6,808 crore in the year-ago period.

Prestige Estates: Real estate developer Prestige Group plans to build more than 40 million sq. ft of office space across multiple cities, after selling some of its office, retail and hotel assets to Blackstone Group. The New York-based private equity giant received approval in December from the Competition Commission of India to buy five office parks, nine shopping malls, two hotels and four under-construction office complexes totaling 21 million sq. ft for $1.5 billion from Prestige.

Cipla: The drug major is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesium for delayed-release oral suspension in unit dose packets in strengths 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg in the US market. The drug firm has manufactured the affected lot at its Kurkumbh facility in Maharashtra and then supplied to its New Jersey-based subsidiary.

Future Retail: The group expects normal sales to return for its retail vertical by the end of January, almost a year after the business was severely hit by pandemic-related disruptions, its founder and Group CEO Kishore Biyani said. Future Group has seen sales touching almost 60% of the pre-covid levels.

Travel, tourism and entertainment: These industries may see demand as India will kickstart one of the world's most ambitious coronavirus vaccination drives on 16 January. The first phase will see inoculation of nearly 30 million healthcare workers and other frontline staff most vulnerable to the infection.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company has completed the sale of its entire 74% stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited to India Grid Trust for ₹900 crore. The proceeds will be used for debt reduction, and the company's dues will come down by 6% to ₹13,100 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company has sold its heart centre in Durgapur, West Bengal to IQ City Foundation for ₹45.2 million. The hear centre was operational within the premises of IQ City Hospital.

