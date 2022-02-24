Stocks to Watch: TCS, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, Future Retail, Adani Group

Adani Group: Shell Plc and Adani Group are likely to be front-runners to acquire Actis Llp’s Indian renewable energy platform Sprng Energy for around $1 billion in equity. The binding bids for Sprng Energy are to be placed by 15 March, in what would be one of the largest deals in India’s green energy sector. Seventeen firms had submitted non-binding bids in the first stage of the sale process, which Bank of America is managing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}