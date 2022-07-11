Stocks to Watch: TCS, Wipro, Bandhan Bank, DMart, HDFC

TCS: The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in the June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows. The Tata Group company, which is the first in the country's over USD 220 billion software exports industry to report earnings, however, said that it does not see any adverse business impact because of worries around recession in its key markets.