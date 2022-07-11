Stocks to Watch: TCS, Wipro, Bandhan Bank, DMart, HDFC

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Wipro, Bandhan Bank, DMart, HDFC3 min read . 07:30 AM IST
- Indian indices ended firm in trade on Friday amid easing concerns over inflation.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
TCS: The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in the June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows. The Tata Group company, which is the first in the country's over USD 220 billion software exports industry to report earnings, however, said that it does not see any adverse business impact because of worries around recession in its key markets.
Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns and operates the hypermarkets chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹680 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to ₹115 crore recorded in the same period of last year, registering almost six-fold jump.
Wipro: Wipro Ltd is overhauling its employee bonuses and increments to rein in high attrition and attract fresh talent as India’s technology sector continues to see a covid-induced boom in hiring. India’s fourth-largest software services firm plans to offer employee promotions every quarter—a first for the Bengaluru-based company—and boost salaries of most of its workforce by 10% in September, with the top performers receiving more than 15% hikes.
Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank's advances grew by 20 per cent from a year ago to ₹96,649 crore as of June 30, the bank said on Friday. Total deposits of the private sector lender also grew by 20 per cent to ₹93,057 crore by the end of Q1 FY23, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Monte Carlo Fashions: Apparel brand Monte Carlo Fashions on Friday reported over two-fold revenue growth of 130 per cent in the April-June quarter this fiscal, helped by volume growth and price increase. "During the quarter, the company saw strong demand across segments in revenue as things are getting back to normal. It has recorded a strong first-quarter sales with robust revenue growth of 130 per cent approx in Q1 FY23," said Monte Carlo Fashions in the business update for Q1 FY2022-23.
Dr Reddy's Lab: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said it has launched its generic version of fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets used for treating overactive bladder in the US market. The launch follows the approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the pharma company said in a regulatory filing.
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma remains focussed on developing complex and differentiated products in multiple areas comprising oncology, hormonal products, biosimilars, depot injections and vaccines to drive the next phase of growth, as per its Annual Report for 2021-22.
HDFC: Regulator PFRDA has approved change in constitution of HDFC Ltd ahead of its merger with its banking subsidiary HDFC Bank, and directed that services to NPS subscribers associated with the corporation should not be affected.
Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has launched the generic version of sitagliptin in India under the brand names Sitaglyn and Siglyn to address type 2 diabetes. Sitaglyn and Siglyn offer an oral solution to the patients providing ease of convenience and better compliance, the company said in a regulatory filing.
PGCIL: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has bagged an inter-state transmission project for evacuation of electricity from Neemuch SEZ in Madhya Pradesh. PGCIL has won the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.