Stocks to watch: TCS, Wipro, IRFC, Zydus Life, LIC Housing Fin among shares to remain in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Consultancy Services IT services company TCS has collaborated with Vantage Towers, Europe’s second-largest telecom tower operator, to introduce a digital service platform. This partnership seeks to optimize service processes for property owners, improve retention, and reinforce telecom site partnerships for Vantage Towers throughout Europe.

Wipro The technology services and consulting firm Wipro introduced TelcoAI360 to revolutionize telecom operations through AI. This AI-driven Managed Services platform enables telecom companies to deploy innovative technology solutions rapidly and at scale, enhancing customer experience while significantly reducing costs.

Zydus Lifesciences The pharmaceutical company has obtained final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to produce Dasatinib tablets in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. Dasatinib is prescribed for treating Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in its chronic phase. As of IQVIA MAT January 2025, annual sales of Dasatinib tablets in the U.S. totaled $1,807.7 million.

LIC Housing Finance LIC Housing Finance announced that its board has approved borrowing ₹1.23 lakh crore through loans, bond issuances, and other financial instruments in the upcoming fiscal year.

RRRP Infra Projects The company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a new contract valued at ₹80.98 crore, inclusive of GST, from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The project aims to enhance water supply infrastructure under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam initiative in Tamil Nadu. The work scope includes building underground water tanks, establishing water distribution stations, installing feeder mains, replacing PVC water mains, and reinforcing water infrastructure across multiple depots in areas IV and V.

IRFC IRFC aims to enhance its margins by expanding its lending beyond railway projects. The recently designated Navratna PSU is actively exploring financing metro projects and other infrastructure developments connected to the Indian Railways.

Hindustan Zinc The Board meeting is set for March 10 to discuss raising funds by issuing listed non-convertible debentures through a private placement.

Galaxy Surfactants A specialty care products manufacturer announced that, through its group companies, it has formed a strategic partnership with a global client to deliver engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for a manufacturing plant producing performance surfactants and specialty ingredients at an international location. The partnership encompasses process design, procurement, engineering, construction, and commissioning of the facility.

Route Mobile Enterprise communication firm said Proximus Global, BICS and Telesign have partnered with Nokia to explore opportunities in network API (application programming interface) solutions aimed at supporting developers in building new enterprise applications. The collaboration will enable both companies to expose their APIs in each other’s marketplaces, fostering greater integration between the telecom ecosystem and various industry segments.

Walchandnagar Industries Sandeep Kumar Jain stepped down as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective February 28, 2025.