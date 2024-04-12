Stocks to Watch: TCS, Wipro, Vi, TaMo, HUL, CAMS, Dr Reddy's, Adani Total Gas
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 12:
TCS: The IT company is expected to present moderate figures for Q4FY24, driven by the acceleration of significant deal victories, despite the ongoing weakness in crucial international markets. The company will disclose its earnings for the March quarter on Friday, April 12. Industry experts estimate TCS's revenue growth to be in the lower single digits on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis in constant currency terms. The EBIT margin is likely to remain steady as operational enhancements and cost efficiencies are expected to balance out the lower margins in the Indian business. In addition to the primary figures, the focus will be on trends in deal wins, attrition rates, and management's commentary on near-term demand. For the quarter, TCS might report a 5% year-on-year growth in total revenue and an 8% growth in reported PAT, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services's estimates.
